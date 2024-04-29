Southeast Bank Training Institute organizes day-long training programme

29 April, 2024, 03:55 pm
Southeast Bank Training Institute organizes day-long training programme

Photo: Courtesy
Southeast Bank PLC. organized a comprehensive in-house training program named "Regulatory Guidelines for International Trade Facilitation and International Bank Guarantees in Bangladesh". 

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC concluded the training program with his valuable speech as closing remarks. Naima Nazneen, additional director, the Foreign Exchange Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank conducted a session along with other Internal Resource persons of the Bank, reads a press release. 

The day-long Training program aimed to enhance the competence of its officials by providing updates on international trade transactions and its rules and regulations. Thirty-two participants from the branches and head office of the bank attended the training session.

