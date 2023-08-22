Southeast Bank Training Institute organises training programme

Southeast Bank Training Institute Organized a day-long Training program titled 'Product Knowledge of Retail Loans, Assessment Tools, and Marketing Techniques' on 21 August 2023, at its own premises.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated the programme, reads a press release.

Recognizing the market potentials of retail loan products i.e., home loans, car loans, personal loans, etc., scope and challenges to increase market share in retail banking towards a diversified credit portfolio of the Bank, Hossain emphasized the need for all-out effort and a relentless drive to accelerate retail loan disbursement of the bank.

Hossain also emphasized the importance of expanding the array of retail lending capabilities, aiming to elevate credit quality and, consequently, bolster profitability. The in-house day-long training event saw the active participation of 80 attendees.