Southeast Bank signs MoU with Everbright Sweater

Southeast Bank PLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Everbright Sweater Ltd. for providing Payroll Banking, ATM & other banking services.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC. and Tawfiq Quadir, Chairman of Everbright Sweater Ltd. exchanged the agreement for their respective organizations.

Under this agreement, staff and executives of Everbright Sweater Ltd. will receive their salaries and other benefits through a specially customized VISA / Master card. Cardholders will also have access to cash withdrawals from ATMs, Point of Sale transactions, e-commerce transactions, fund transfers, and the option to add funds to Mobile Financial Service Providers.

High officials of both organizations were also present at the ceremony.