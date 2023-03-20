Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Corporates

Press Release
20 March, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 08:17 pm

Southeast Bank Limited recently signed a Participation Agreement with the Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank (BB) for availing re-finance facility under the fund titled 'Green Transformation Fund' of Tk5,000 crore to ensure sustainable growth in export and manufacturing industries to establish green economy in the country. 

In presence of BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, and Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, managing director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release. 

Other high officials from both the organisations were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, eligible customers of Southeast Bank Limited may avail refinancing facility in local currency (Taka) against bank financing after payment of import/procurement cost of capital machineries and spare parts.

