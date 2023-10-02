Southeast Bank signs agreement with Akter Properties

02 October, 2023, 04:35 pm
Southeast Bank signs agreement with Akter Properties

Southeast Bank Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Akter Properties Ltd. 

Under this agreement, the customers of Akter Properties Limited will enjoy Southeast Bank Home Loan with concessional and competitive rate of interest and other special benefits, reads a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited and Md Akter Biswas, MD & CEO of Akter Properties Limited (APL) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Md Masum Uddin Khan, deputy managing director of Southeast Bank Limited and other officials from both the organisations were also present at the ceremony.
 

