Southeast Bank Signed MoU with bKash

Press Release
03 November, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 04:47 pm

Southeast Bank Signed MoU with bKash

Southeast Bank PLC. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with bKash at the Bank's Head Office in Dhaka to provide 24/7 cash management services to bKash distributors, agents, and merchants through linked Southeast Bank Accounts.

This service is designed to help businesses efficiently manage their cash flows by offering a convenient and secure platform for handling financial transactions around the clock.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC, and Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, exchanged the agreement for their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, distributors, agents, and merchants of bKash who have accounts with Southeast Bank PLC. will be able to perform Add Money and Transfer e-money in real-time by 24/7 cash management services. This is a digital transaction platform introduced by bKash by which distributors, agents and merchants of bKash can generate e-money to their digital wallet by transferring account balance from Southeast Bank Account and instantly transferring the e-money from their digital wallet to Southeast Bank Account.

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury and Masum Uddin Khan, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank, Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, CFO of bKash Limited, and other high officials of both organizations were also present at the ceremony.

 

