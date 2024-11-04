Southeast Bank provided special CSR fund to BAU

04 November, 2024, 08:50 pm
Southeast Bank provided special CSR fund to BAU

Southeast Bank PLC. has extended financial support to Bangladesh Agricultural University for Agricultural Research under Special CSR Fund.

The financial assistance was handed over to Professor Dr M Hammadur Rahman, Director, Bangladesh Agricultural University Research System (BAURES), Mymensingh, in the presence of Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director, Southeast Bank PLC.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors of Southeast Bank PLC, and other senior officials from both organisations, were also present at the ceremony.

