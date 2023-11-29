Southeast Bank PLC wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023

Corporates

Press Release
29 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 07:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank PLC won the Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023 in two categories- for Excellence in "MasterCard Prepaid Business (International) " and for "MasterCard Online Acquiring Business".

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC. received the trophies from Helen LaFave, Charge D'Affairs at the US Embassy in Dhaka who was the guest at the event.

Dr. Atiur Rahman PhD, Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Professor Emeritus, University of Dhaka; Helen LaFave, Charge D'Affairs at the US Embassy in Dhaka; Guest of Honor, Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director of the Payment Systems Department at Bangladesh Bank; Md. Motasem Billah, Director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank; Md. Sarwar Hossain, Director, Foreign Exchange Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh were present in the ceremony. The event drew the participation of senior Management from banks, fintech, merchants, and various industry leaders, making it a significant and memorable occasion.

