Southeast Bank PLC Signs MoU with Travel Business Portal

Southeast Bank PLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with "Travel Business Portal" at Bank's Head Office for providing Payment Gateway Service, Payroll Banking Service, Collection Service, Payment Services, and other Banking Services.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC., and Md. Monzurul Alam, Proprietor of Travel Business Portal exchanged the agreement for their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, employees, and executives of Travel Business Portal will get their salaries and other benefits through SEBPLC Payroll Banking Service. Travel Business Portal will also be able to collect their sales proceed through Payment Gateway and make agent payments and any kind of fund transfer through the Corporate Payment Module System from their workstation.

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC., and other high officials of both organizations were also present at the ceremony.