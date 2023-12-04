Southeast Bank PLC signs master trade loan agreement with Commercial Bank of Dubai PSC, UAE

Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank PLC has recently signed a Master Trade Loan agreement with Commercial Bank of Dubai PSC at its Bank's Head Office.

Under this agreement, Commercial Bank of Dubai PSC will provide trade loan to Southeast Bank PLC. for its Offshore Banking Operation.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC and Anupam Gautam, Financial Institutions, Head - Asia exchanged the documents on behalf of their respective institutions.

Other senior officials of Southeast Bank PLC were also present on the occasion.