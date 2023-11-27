Southeast Bank PLC. signed MoU with Flight Expert BD Limited

Recently Southeast Bank PLC. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with "Flight Expert BD Limited" at Motijheel, in Dhaka for providing payroll services, payment services, payment gateway services, and other banking services.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC., and Salman Bin Rashid Shah Sayeem, managing director of Flight Expert BD Limited exchanged the agreement for their respective organizations, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, employees, and executives of Flight Expert BD Limited will get their salaries and other benefits through SEBPLC Payroll Banking Service. Flight Expert BD Limited can also make distributor payments and any kind of fund transfer through the Corporate Payment Module System from their workstation.

Other high officials of both organizations were also present at the ceremony.