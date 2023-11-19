Southeast Bank PLC. signed MoU with Asmara (BD) Private Limited

19 November, 2023
Southeast Bank PLC. signed MoU with Asmara (BD) Private Limited

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Recently Southeast Bank PLC. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Asmara (BD) Private Limited at Uttara, Dhaka for providing Payment Services, Payroll Banking Services, and other Banking Services.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC., and Manish Kumar Ojha, Managing Director of Asmara (BD) Private Limited exchanged the agreement for their respective organizations, reads a press release. 

Under this agreement, employees and executives of Asmara (BD) Private Limited will get their salaries and other benefits through the Bank's Payroll Banking Service. Asmara (BD) Private Limited also can make vendor payments, and any kind of fund transfer through the Corporate Payment Module System.

High officials of both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.

 

