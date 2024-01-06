Southeast Bank PLC organises academic session for Canadian University of Bangladesh 

Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank PLC organised a program titled "Security Exchange Visit of Canadian University" at the Bank's training institute for students and faculties of the University.

During the program, the executives of the Bank shed light on the diverse aspects of Corporate Finance and its scope.

The conclusion of the program was marked by a brief speech on "Corporate Finance and Banking" by Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of the Bank.