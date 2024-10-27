Southeast Bank PLC. organised day-long capacity development programme

Southeast Bank PLC. organised day-long capacity development programme

Southeast Bank PLC. conducted a hybrid day-long capacity development programme on "Sustainable Finance" at the Bank's training institute in collaboration with the Bangladesh Bank's "Sustainable Finance " department.

Selected divisional heads, executives, officials from relevant Head Office divisions, and all branch heads participated in the programme. 

The programme covered vital topics on Sustainable Finance, including an overview of sustainable finance, sustainable finance reporting, green refinance schemes, and Environmental and Social Risk Management (ESRM) guidelines.
Mr Nuruddin Md inaugurated the programme. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC., emphasized the Bank's strong commitment to sustainability and its strategic goal of becoming a leader in Bangladesh Bank's "Sustainability Rating", highlighting the crucial role financial institutions play in advancing positive environmental, social, and economic outcomes, viewing sustainable finance as essential to generating lasting value for clients and communities.
Mr Hossain extended his sincere gratitude to Mr Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director of the Sustainable Finance Department, along with other esteemed officials from Bangladesh Bank, acknowledging their invaluable contributions as resource persons for the program.
In the program, Mr Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director of Bangladesh Bank's Sustainable Finance Department, presented sustainable finance policy, sustainability rating methodologies, and climate-related financial disclosures. Mr. Shakhawat Hossan, Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank, covered the Quarterly Sustainable Finance Reporting structure, highlighting improvement areas. Mr. Md. Abu Rayhan, Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank, introduced key refinance schemes, including the Green Transformation Fund (GTF). In the final session, Mr. Md. Abu Nayeem, Assistant Director of Bangladesh Bank, discussed Environmental and Social Risk Management (ESRM) guidelines, emphasizing the need for a robust Environmental & Social Management System (ESMS) to enhance the Bank's sustainability rating.
Mr Masum Uddin Khan and Mr Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors of Southeast Bank PLC., along with selective Divisional Heads, key executives from the Head Office, and Heads of Branches in Dhaka city, were physically present at the programme, while other branch heads connected online via a digital platform.

