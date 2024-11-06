Southeast Bank PLC. organised BAMLCO Conference

Corporates

Press Release
06 November, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 07:37 pm

Southeast Bank PLC. organised BAMLCO Conference

Southeast Bank PLC. recently organised the BAMLCO Conference-2024 using a hybrid model at the Bank's Head Office. Mr. A. K. M. Ehsan, Executive Director and head of BFIU (Acting), graced the conference as the chief guest. In his speech, the honourable chief guest emphasised the bank's role in preventing money laundering and terrorist financing and guided effective strategies.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, the Bank's managing director, chaired the event and, in his welcome speech, highlighted the bank's proactive approach to addressing contemporary AML and CFT issues.

There were 350 participants, including the heads of branches, branch anti-money laundering compliance officers (BAMLCOs), and in-charges of Uposhakhas and offshore banking units (OBUs). The Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMCO), Deputy Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (DCAMLCO), Deputy Managing Director, executives and officials of AML and CFT Division and other concerned divisions of the Head Office also participated in the conference. Md. Masum Uddin Khan, DMD and CAMLCO of the Bank concluded the conference with his closing remarks.

