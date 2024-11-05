Southeast Bank PLC. launches online bulletin ‘Training Monograph’

Southeast Bank PLC has launched its pioneering online bulletin, Training Monograph, a remarkable step forward, at a special ceremony held at its Head Office.

This digital publication is designed to serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, research, and professional growth across the banking sector. Mr Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC, unveiled the inaugural issue, which features sixteen scholarly articles authored by the Bank's officials from various Divisions and Branches.

This first volume showcases insights and expertise from various banking domains, reflecting the institution's commitment to knowledge sharing and professional development. The launch of Training Monograph underscores Southeast Bank's longstanding commitment to fostering knowledge and professional expertise through specialised training courses, workshops, and research initiatives. This publication consolidates years of valuable learning and provides access to a wealth of knowledge for internal and external readers.

The Training Monograph online bulletin is a resource for banking professionals and individuals interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the industry. It aims to enhance its readers' skills and knowledge base, promote professional development, and encourage a culture of continuous learning within the organisation to create a knowledge-based society. It also supports Southeast Bank's objective to foster thought leadership in banking by contributing research and practical insights on various financial and economic topics.

This digital publication is a testament to Southeast Bank PLC's dedication to intellectual growth and sectoral advancement. By centralising and sharing the bank's research, best practices, banking innovations, and recent industry developments, Training Monograph promotes a cohesive platform for knowledge exchange within the Bank and with the larger financial community.

Mr Masum Uddin Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Mr Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director, and other Senior Executives of Southeast Bank PLC, attended the unveiling ceremony, emphasising the collective commitment to nurturing a knowledgeable and resilient workforce. The Training Monograph online bulletin is a valuable resource for the banking community, offering relevant insights and best practices to drive industry excellence.