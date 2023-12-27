Southeast Bank PLC hands over Life Insurance cheque to late priority customers

27 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Southeast Bank PLC hands over Life Insurance cheque to late priority customers

27 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank PLC has settled life insurance claims of its two late priority customers' family of TK15 lac against "Esteem DPS" account.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC. and Mr. N.C Rudra, Chief Executive Officer of Meghna Life Insurance Company Limited  jointly handed over the cheques to the families (nominee) of the late customers at the Bank's head office.

Other high officials of both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.

