Southeast Bank placed floral wreaths at Bangabandhu’s memorial to observe National Mourning Day

Southeast Bank Limited held a discussion in remembrance of the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and all the martyrs of 15 August with due respect.

As a part of observing its month-long programs on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and to pay tribute to the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs on 15 August in a befitting manner. Southeast Bank Limited placed a floral wreath with due respect at the memorial of Bangabandhu at its head office, reads a press release.

At the beginning of the discussion meeting, with due respect and solemnity, all the participants of the meeting stood and observed a minute of silence on the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman "National Mourning Day 2023".

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited along with deputy managing directors, executives of the bank's head office, branch managers and other officers of the Bank placed floral wreath at the memorial of Bangabandhu.

Prayers were offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, innocent child Sheikh Russel including all martyred family members.