Southeast Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu

A team led by Southeast Bank Managing Director M Kamal Hossain placed a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 32 Dhanmondi in Dhaka on 15 August.

The bank held month-long programmes on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and to pay tribute to the great architect of independence, said a press release.

Prayers were offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, innocent child Sheikh Russel including all martyred family members.

