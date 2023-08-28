Southeast Bank organizes tree plantation program to observe National Mourning Day

As a part of observing its month-long different programs on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and to pay tribute to the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs on 15 August in a befitting manner, Southeast Bank Limited organized tree plantation program at Dhaka, reads a press release.

Under this tree plantation program, Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, anaging Director of Southeast Bank attended as the Chief Guest and planted three types of tree saplings of Fruit, Forest and Herbs along with the senior executives of the Bank.