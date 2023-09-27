Southeast Bank organizes training program on 'Cross-Border LC Transaction'

Southeast Bank Training Institute organized a day-long In-House training Program titled "Cross-Border LC Transaction: From Issuance to Settlement."

The event brought together 41 participants from different branches and the head office to foster knowledge sharing and networking, reads a press release.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the Bank, inaugurated the program with his insightful remarks, stressing the significance of banking professionals having a comprehensive understanding of "Cross-Border LC Transaction" to enhance client service and contribute to the overall economic activities of the country in an increasingly interconnected world.