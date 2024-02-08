Southeast Bank organized Business Review Meeting

Corporates

Press Release
08 February, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 08:56 pm

Southeast Bank PLC. conducted its "Business Review Meeting" recently. Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of the bank presided over the conference. Senior Executives from head office, head of branches, in-charges of Uposhakhas and heads of the offshore banking units were also connected virtually.

At the meeting, the business achievements were reviewed. Special emphasis was placed to provide innovative financial services leveraging the latest technology to ensure customer satisfaction. Apart from this, there was a special focus on bringing underprivileged communities under banking services at the grass-roots level, disbursing SME loans on easy terms to promising entrepreneurs, ensuring modern banking services to retail customers and contributing to the economic development of the country by setting up new industrial establishments in the corporate sector.

The conference also placed strong emphasis on accelerating the bank's recovery efforts concerning it, classified and written-off clients.

