Southeast Bank organises tree plantation programme to observe National Mourning Day

Corporates

17 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 09:22 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank organises tree plantation programme to observe National Mourning Day

17 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 09:22 pm
Southeast Bank organises tree plantation programme to observe National Mourning Day

Southeast Bank Limited organised a tree plantation programme as part of its month-long programmes on the occasion of the National Mourning Day. 

M Kamal Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited along with deputy managing directors and senior executives of the bank's Head Office planted Fruit, forest and herbs tree saplings on the bank's own premises at the Bashundhara Residential Area, reads a press release.
 

Southeast Bank Limited / National Mourning Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1d | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

3h | Videos
Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

3h | Videos
Sony launches 'Playstation Backbone' for iPhones

Sony launches 'Playstation Backbone' for iPhones

4h | Videos
High cost of baby food a problem for people with limited income

High cost of baby food a problem for people with limited income

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador