Southeast Bank organises tree plantation programme to observe National Mourning Day
Southeast Bank Limited organised a tree plantation programme as part of its month-long programmes on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.
M Kamal Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited along with deputy managing directors and senior executives of the bank's Head Office planted Fruit, forest and herbs tree saplings on the bank's own premises at the Bashundhara Residential Area, reads a press release.