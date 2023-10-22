Southeast Bank organises a day-long workshop on 'Organizational Behavior'

Southeast Bank organized a day-long workshop named "Organizational Behavior" in an effort to enhance the professional growth and knowledge of its employees. Jebunnessa, PhD, Professor from the Department of Public Administration at Jahangirnagar University conducted the workshop, reads a press release.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, the Managing Director of the Bank, delivered closing remarks that, emphasized the importance of fostering a positive organizational culture covering the areas of Fundamentals of Organizational Behavior, Basic Management Concepts and Processes, Skills & Human Resource Management in Banks and Leadership. He also expressed his appreciation for the dedication of the participants and emphasized the organization's commitment to continuous learning and development.