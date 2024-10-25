Southeast Bank organised workshop on finger print verification

Southeast Bank PLC. organised a day-long hands-on workshop on the Fingerprint Verification Solution (FVS).

The workshop ended with a closing ceremony attended by Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC, who emphasised the importance of using the software to prevent fake loan disbursements.

The workshop was organised at the bank's training institute for 80 officials from different branches. As per Bangladesh Bank's BRPD Circular # 15/2023, loan borrowers, guarantors, or third parties must now provide thumb impressions of both hands, along with their signatures, when taking loans.

To comply with the circular, Southeast Bank PLC's Information Technology Division has deployed the Fingerprint Verification Solution (FVS) to capture the thumb impressions of borrowers, co-borrowers, guarantors, or third parties, verify them with the NID system of the EC (Election Commission), and stamp the thumb impressions on the charge documents before disbursement of loans.

Ms Sayma Banu, Director of the Training Institute, and Mr Kazi Md Ehasanuzzaman, Executive Vice President of the Information Technology Division, attended the event along with other bank officials.