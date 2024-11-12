Southeast Bank organised capacity development workshop on retail products

Southeast Bank organised capacity development workshop on retail products

Press Release
12 November, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 08:27 pm
Southeast Bank organised capacity development workshop on retail products

Southeast Bank PLC recently conducted a successful Capacity Development Workshop, bringing together 58 executives and officers from various branches and Uposhakhas.

The workshop highlighted retail products, marketing techniques, and related risk management procedures to ensure prompt and effective customer service.

Southeast Bank PLC launched a deposit and retail loan campaign titled "Hit & Win" last month to procure deposits and provide retail loans with affordable interest rates and conditions. The campaign will continue until December 30, 2024. The workshop emphasised the importance of employee commitment and ownership in ensuring the campaign's success and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Mr Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC, concluded the program with an inspiring and precious closing address. Ms. Sayma Banu, Director of Training, and other officials from the Retail Banking Division were also present.

