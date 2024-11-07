Southeast Bank organised Business Review Meeting

Recently, Southeast Bank PLC held its "Business Review Meeting." Mr Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director, Southeast Bank PLC, presided over the meeting. Executives from the Head Office, Head of Branches, Operation Managers, and In-charges of Upashakhas and Offshore Banking Units participated in the meeting virtually.

In this business review meeting, the bank's achievements were evaluated. Southeast Bank is a 100% secure institution committed to safeguarding customers' hard-earned money, and this growth trajectory is expected to continue in the future. It was further mentioned that Southeast Bank is dedicated to providing a fair and secure banking system for everyone.

Various aspects related to loan recovery, reduction of classified loans, and recovery of Stuck-up and Written-off loans were discussed. The high level of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) was highlighted as threatening the bank's financial stability. All branch heads and officers were called upon to work actively towards loan recovery through regular follow-ups and strong relationships with clients, focusing on target-oriented measures for the remaining days of the year.

Mr. M.A. Kashem, honourable chairman of the Bank, joined the meeting virtually and conveyed his valuable guidance, praising the contributions of all officers toward the Bank's ongoing progress and development. He emphasised the need to establish Southeast Bank on a strong and sustainable foundation to remain competitive in the banking sector. He described Southeast Bank as a stable institution where every employee serves as the organisation's backbone. He noted that each employee is an asset and ambassador of the bank, expressing hope that they will uphold the bank's brand image and values while fostering solid relationships with clients.

The meeting concluded with optimism about achieving future success through collective efforts. Emphasis was placed on taking the necessary steps to enhance financial stability, improve customer service, and work collaboratively towards establishing Southeast Bank as a model bank.