Southeast Bank observes National Mourning Day

Corporates

Press Release
16 August, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 03:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As a part of observing its month-long different programs on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and to pay tribute to the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs on 15 August in a befitting manner, Southeast Bank Limited placed floral wreath with due respect at the memorial of Bangabandhu at its head office on 15 August, said a press release.

In the presence of Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, the Managing Director of the Bank, deputy managing directors, executives from the bank's head office, branch managers, and other officers, the ceremony commenced with a reflective discussion centred on the life and works of Bangabandhu.

This was followed by a moment of solemn silence as all participants stood before the memorial, marking the 48th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu.

Prior to the placement of the floral wreath at the memorial, prayers were also offered to seek eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Sheikh Russel, and all the martyred family members.

 

 

Southeast Bank / National Mourning Day

