Southeast Bank Limited signed an Agreement with aamarPay

Corporates

Press Release
12 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 06:18 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank Limited recently signed an agreement with an online payment aggregator namely 'aamarPay'. 

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited and   M Ishtiaque Sarwar, Managing Director of aamarPay, are seen exchanging the signed documents.

By this agreement, aamarPay joins Southeast Bank Ecommerce Payment Gateway to receive payments for online shopping from over 1800 online merchants. Alongside, Southeast Bank credit card members will get up to 36 months EMI facility while paying through aamarPay.

Md Masum Uddin Khan, deputy managing director of Southeast Bank Limited, and other high officials from both the organisations were also present at the ceremony.

