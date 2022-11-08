Southeast Bank launches 8 Agent Banking outlets

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 09:09 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Southeast Bank Limited (SEBL) has formally launched eight Agent Banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country especially at the rural and semi-urban areas at Tangail, Manikganj, Jashore, Feni, Cumilla and Satkhira.

Its main objective is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services at every corner of the country.

M Kamal Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated the formal operation of eight agent banking outlets virtually as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Other officials of the bank and Proprietors of the eight agent outlets were also connected virtually in the launching ceremony.

All kinds of modern and technology-backed Conventional and "Tijarah"-Islamic banking services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom", the release adds.

Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" – they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw;  Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan installment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities.

Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the agent outlet.

