Southeast Bank launches 6 agent banking outlets

Corporates

Press Release
30 October, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 09:11 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank launches 6 agent banking outlets

Press Release
30 October, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 09:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank Limited formally launched 6 Agent Banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country specially at the rural and semi-urban areas to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services at every corner of the country. 

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated the formal operation of 6 (six) Agent Banking outlets virtually as the Chief Guest. Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 6 Agent outlets were also connected virtually in the launching ceremony. 

The 6 Agent outlets are M/S Khokon Enterprise, M/S Sagar Traders, M/S Sardar Sawmill, M/S Fatik Mondol Super Market, Master Library, Mirazul Poultry Farm. 

All kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom". 

Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw; Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan instalment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities. Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at the Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet.

 

Southeast Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

13h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

1h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

4h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

5h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

3h | TBS World