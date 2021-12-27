Southeast Bank launches 3 agent banking outlets

Southeast Bank Limited launches three agent banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country specially at the rural and semi-urban area.

The bank formally launches two "Tijarah" Islamic agent banking outlets at Jatrabari in Dhaka and at Faridgonj of Chandpur; and a conventional agent banking outlet at Kendrio Bus Terminal in Rangpur.

Its main objective is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services at every corner of the country, read a press release.

M Kamal Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited, inaugurated the formal operation of the agent banking outlets as the chief guest. Other officials of the bank and proprietors of the three agent outlets were also present.

All kinds of modern and technology backed conventional and "Tijarah"-Islamic banking services will be provided from the bank's agent banking "Shagotom".

Customers can get various facilities from "Shagotom" like they can open an account (savings/current); cash deposit/ withdraw; fund transfer; cash transfer through BEFTN at any bank account; foreign remittance; processing of cheque book, debit card and credit card; BO account opening and share transactions facilities; free digital health service; micro, medium and krishi loan; attractive health insurance benefit; utility bill; loan installment; government allowance, regular customers loan and also get internet banking service facilities.

Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the agent outlet.

