Southeast Bank launches 10 Agent Banking outlets countrywide

Southeast Bank Limited has launched ten Agent Banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country especially in the rural and semi-urban areas of Faridpur, Cox's Bazar, Chuadanga, Rajshahi, Feni, Rajbari, Narshingdi and Satkhira respectively.

The main objective of the newly launched outlets is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services in every corner of the country, reads a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, managing director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited, recently inaugurated the formal operation of 10 Agent Banking outlets virtually as the chief guest.

Other officials of the Bank and partners of the 10 agent outlets were also connected virtually in the launching ceremony.

The inauguration of the 3-month long remittance festival was also announced at the opening ceremony.

All kinds of modern and technology-backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided by Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom".

Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw; Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan installment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities.

Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet.