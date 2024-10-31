Southeast Bank holds its 746th Board Meeting

Corporates

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 12:09 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank holds its 746th Board Meeting

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 12:09 pm
Southeast Bank holds its 746th Board Meeting

Southeast Bank PLC. has organised its 746th board meeting on 30 October 2024.

Mr AKM Kashem, Chairman, Southeast Bank PLC. presided over the Board Meeting.  Vice-Chairperson Mrs Rehana Rahman, Bank's Directors- Mr Alamgir Kabir, FCA, Mr Azim Uddin Ahmed, Mrs Jusna Ara Kashem, Mrs Duluma Ahmed, Mr Akikur Rahman, Mr Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Mr Md. Rafiqul Islam (Nominee of Asia Insurance Limited),  Mr Nurul Islam, (Nominee of Single Click IT Solution (Pvt.) Ltd.), Independent Director-Mr Mohammad Delwar Husain, Mr Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director and Mr AKM Nazmul Haider, Company Secretary of the Bank also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was a testament to Southeast Bank's commitment to growth and governance. The Board of Directors convened to review the bank's quarter-end performance and discuss the strategic business initiatives and plans in detail. The members reaffirmed their unified commitment to guiding the Bank towards continued success and elevating Southeast Bank to new heights, instilling confidence in the bank's direction among all stakeholders.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As one of the leading financial institutions in the country, Southeast Bank continues to show steady growth in deposits and foreign trade, a testament to its customers' strong confidence in the Bank. This positive trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The meeting highlighted that Southeast Bank remains the safest choice for customers to safeguard their hard-earned money, offering complete financial security.

An important focus has been placed on maintaining adequate capital and intensifying efforts to recover classified and written-off loans, alongside a strategic expansion of the Bank's non-funded business, retail offerings, and credit card portfolio. Technology-driven transaction banking services, such as Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, ATMs, CDMs, CRMs, and POS services, are being strengthened to keep pace with the rapidly evolving financial and banking landscape. The Board has also underscored the need to enhance corporate governance, strengthen internal controls, and promote green banking initiatives.

Southeast Bank remains dedicated to fostering a fair, secure, and trustworthy banking system. For over 29 years, the Bank has upheld a strong reputation, backed by robust liquidity in both local and foreign currencies. It continues to excel in key areas including corporate governance, profitability, and risk management. With substantial capital reserves, Southeast Bank demonstrates enduring financial stability, providing a sense of security and confidence to all stakeholders in its ongoing success.

 

#southeastbank / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

15h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

18h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

19h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

22m | Videos
The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

37m | Videos
Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

1h | Videos
The all-new Hyundai Stargazer official unveil at Media Meet

The all-new Hyundai Stargazer official unveil at Media Meet

1h | Videos