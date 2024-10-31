Southeast Bank holds its 746th Board Meeting

Southeast Bank PLC. has organised its 746th board meeting on 30 October 2024.

Mr AKM Kashem, Chairman, Southeast Bank PLC. presided over the Board Meeting. Vice-Chairperson Mrs Rehana Rahman, Bank's Directors- Mr Alamgir Kabir, FCA, Mr Azim Uddin Ahmed, Mrs Jusna Ara Kashem, Mrs Duluma Ahmed, Mr Akikur Rahman, Mr Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Mr Md. Rafiqul Islam (Nominee of Asia Insurance Limited), Mr Nurul Islam, (Nominee of Single Click IT Solution (Pvt.) Ltd.), Independent Director-Mr Mohammad Delwar Husain, Mr Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director and Mr AKM Nazmul Haider, Company Secretary of the Bank also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was a testament to Southeast Bank's commitment to growth and governance. The Board of Directors convened to review the bank's quarter-end performance and discuss the strategic business initiatives and plans in detail. The members reaffirmed their unified commitment to guiding the Bank towards continued success and elevating Southeast Bank to new heights, instilling confidence in the bank's direction among all stakeholders.

As one of the leading financial institutions in the country, Southeast Bank continues to show steady growth in deposits and foreign trade, a testament to its customers' strong confidence in the Bank. This positive trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The meeting highlighted that Southeast Bank remains the safest choice for customers to safeguard their hard-earned money, offering complete financial security.

An important focus has been placed on maintaining adequate capital and intensifying efforts to recover classified and written-off loans, alongside a strategic expansion of the Bank's non-funded business, retail offerings, and credit card portfolio. Technology-driven transaction banking services, such as Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, ATMs, CDMs, CRMs, and POS services, are being strengthened to keep pace with the rapidly evolving financial and banking landscape. The Board has also underscored the need to enhance corporate governance, strengthen internal controls, and promote green banking initiatives.

Southeast Bank remains dedicated to fostering a fair, secure, and trustworthy banking system. For over 29 years, the Bank has upheld a strong reputation, backed by robust liquidity in both local and foreign currencies. It continues to excel in key areas including corporate governance, profitability, and risk management. With substantial capital reserves, Southeast Bank demonstrates enduring financial stability, providing a sense of security and confidence to all stakeholders in its ongoing success.