Southeast Bank holds 'Half-Yearly Business Conference 2022'

Southeast Bank Limited recently organised "Half-Yearly Business Conference 2022" virtually.

It also held a virtual discussion in remembrance of the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and all the martyrs of 15th August in a befitting manner with due respect, said a press release.

In this Conference, A virtual discussion highlighted on Bangabandhu's works and life and 1 minute of silence was observed. Later a Dua programme was conducted for eternal peace fo the martyrs of 15th August.

M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited presided over the discussion virtually.

Deputy Managing Directors, all Head of Branches, Bank's Regional Office In Charges, all the Managers of Sub Branches, all Divisional Heads and other Senior Executives of the Bank were also connected in the discussion virtually.

The Half Yearly conference reviewed elaborately the performance of the Bank and expressed its satisfaction.

