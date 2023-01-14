Southeast Bank holds Agent Banking conference

Southeast Bank Limited recently organized the "Agent Banking Conference" at its head office in Dhaka.

The bank's Chairman Alamgir Kabir attended the conference, reads a press release.

Southeast Bank's Managing Director (Current Charge) Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, all its agent outlet partners, divisional heads of the head office, all regional heads, all heads of branches, all heads of the sub-branches, in-charges of offshore banking unit participated in the conference.



Southeast Bank launched Agent Banking "SHAGOTOM" on historical 7th March in 2021, aiming to expand banking services for the unbanked people specially for farmers and small entrepreneurs to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services across the country.

Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" provides banking services through 'Tizarah'-Islamic and conventional agent banking outlets across the country.