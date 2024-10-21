Southeast Bank holds 745th board meeting

Southeast Bank PLC organised its 745th board meeting on 20 October 2024. The meeting was presided over by Mr M. A. Kashem, chairman of Southeast Bank PLC. Attendees included vice-chairperson Mrs Rehana Rahman, directors Mr Azim Uddin Ahmed, Mr Md Akikur Rahman, Mrs Duluma Ahmed, Mrs Jusna Ara Kashem, and independent directors Mr Mohammad Delwar Husain and Mr Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain. Managing director Mr A.K.M. Nazmul Haider and company secretary Mr A.K.M. Nazmul Haider were also present.

The Board of Directors convened to discuss the bank's strategic business initiatives and future plans in detail. The members reaffirmed their unified commitment to guiding the bank towards continued success and elevating Southeast Bank to new heights.

As one of the leading financial institutions in the country, Southeast Bank continues to show steady growth in deposits and foreign trade, reflecting the strong confidence its customers place in the bank. This positive trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The meeting underscored that Southeast Bank remains the safest choice for customers to safeguard their hard-earned money, offering complete financial security.

An important area of focus was the intensification of efforts to recover classified and written-off loans. Southeast Bank remains committed to maintaining a fair, secure, and trustworthy banking system. The bank's ability to consistently uphold its reputation over 29 years, with strong liquidity in both local and foreign currencies, further attests to its standing.

The bank continues to excel in areas such as corporate governance, profitability, and risk management. With no provision deficit and adequate capital reserves, Southeast Bank maintains a position of financial stability, marking this meeting as a milestone in its success.