Southeast Bank holds 403th EC meeting

The 430th executive committee meeting of Southeast Bank Limited was held on 8 September, 2021.

Members of the executive committee of Southeast Bank board of directors discussed various business ventures, achievement of the bank along with the future directives of the bank, said a press release.

MA Kashem, Executive Committee Chairman of Southeast Bank presided over the meeting.

M Kamal Hossain, managing director, Zakir Ahmed khan, advisor, Duluma Ahmed, Josna Ara Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Md Akikur Rahman, members of the executive committee of the board of directors of the bank were also present at the meeting.