Southeast Bank hands over financial grant to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University

Press Release
16 October, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 04:39 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank Limited has provided a financial grant to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University for research and development of new technologies in the agriculture sector under a special CSR fund, reads a press release. 

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited handed over the financial grant to Professor Dr. Md. Giashuddin Miah, vice-chancellor, of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University. Other officials of both organisations were also present at the ceremony. 

 

