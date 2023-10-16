Southeast Bank hands over financial grant to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University

Southeast Bank Limited has provided a financial grant to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University for research and development of new technologies in the agriculture sector under a special CSR fund, reads a press release.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited handed over the financial grant to Professor Dr. Md. Giashuddin Miah, vice-chancellor, of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University. Other officials of both organisations were also present at the ceremony.