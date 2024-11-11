Southeast Bank Handovers “Beton Card” Insurance Claim Cheque

Southeast Bank PLC. has handed over three cheques to the families of deceased employees from Marma Composite Limited under the Group Insurance Coverage of Southeast Bank's "Beton Card," provided by National Life Insurance Company Ltd.

The cheques were presented by Mr. Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC, to the family members of the deceased employees in a ceremony held recently.

Southeast Bank's "Beton Card" is a prepaid card designed specifically for corporate organizations to streamline the disbursement of salaries and other employee benefits, while also providing group insurance coverage. The card offers a convenient solution for bulk wage payments, particularly for sectors such as Ready-Made Garments (RMG) and other corporate industries.

Cardholders can access a variety of features, including cash withdrawals from any ATM, usage at Point of Sale (POS) terminals, e-commerce transactions, adding money via Mobile Financial Services, and access to additional value-added services through the Southeast Bank mobile app.

The event was also attended by key figures including Mr. Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank; Mr. Masum Uddin Khan, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank; Mr. Md. Khasru Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of National Life Insurance Company; and Mr. Md. Mustafa-E-Zaman, Managing Director of Marma Composite Ltd. Along with other high officials from both organizations, they were present at the ceremony to witness the handover.