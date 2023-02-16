Southeast Bank gets 2 new DMDs

The Board of Directors of Southeast Bank Limited promoted Abidur Rahman Chowdhury and Md Masum Uddin Khan to the rank of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the bank.

Prior to this position, Abidur Rahman Chowdhury has been serving as senior executive vice president (SEVP) and head of branch at principal branch of Southeast Bank Ltd, reads a press release.

He is a certified expert in risk management from Frankfurt School Finance and Management, with him more than 26 years of banking in different positions including manager of corporate branch in the same bank.

He started his career with Southeast Bank 1996 as probationary officer.



Prior to the promotion, Md Masum Uddin Khan served as head of Credit Risk Management Division and senior executive vice president at Southeast Bank Limited.

He started his career at Agrani Bank Limited in 1996, and later served BASIC Bank Limited. Before joining Southeast Bank Limited in 2019, he also worked in The City Bank Limited. He has 26 years versatile experiences in Credit Risk Management, Foreign Trade, Micro Credit, Branch Banking, Special Asset Management etc.