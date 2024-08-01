Southeast Bank distributes special CSR fund

Southeast Bank PLC. has distributed Special CSR Fund among farmers for cultivation and purchasing agri-based machinery.

In Presence of Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, financial assistance was handed over to Md. Abdul Quader, founder and executive director of Setu.

Md. Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of Southeast Bank PLC. were also present at the ceremony.

The financial assistance was channeled to grassroots farmers of the country through the renowned non-government development organization Setu.

Other senior officials from both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.