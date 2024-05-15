Southeast Bank distributes Special CSR Fund

Corporates

Press Release
15 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 06:29 pm

Southeast Bank distributes Special CSR Fund

Press Release
15 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 06:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank PLC distributed a Special CSR Fund among farmers for the cultivation and purchasing of agri-based machinery.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank handed over financial assistance to grassroots farmers of the country at the Bank's head office.

The financial assistance was channelled to farmers through the renowned non-government development organization, POPI.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Murshed Alam Sarker, chief executive & founder of POPI, graced the occasion along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

7h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

7h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

9h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

57m | Videos
Argentina has the most debt!

Argentina has the most debt!

1h | Videos
US threatens sanctions after India-Iran seaport deal

US threatens sanctions after India-Iran seaport deal

22m | Videos
Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

3h | Videos