Southeast Bank distributes Special CSR Fund

Southeast Bank PLC distributed a Special CSR Fund among farmers for the cultivation and purchasing of agri-based machinery.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank handed over financial assistance to grassroots farmers of the country at the Bank's head office.

The financial assistance was channelled to farmers through the renowned non-government development organization, POPI.

Murshed Alam Sarker, chief executive & founder of POPI, graced the occasion along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.