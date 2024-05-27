Southeast Bank distributed special CSR fund

Southeast Bank PLC. distributed Special CSR Fund among farmers for the cultivation and purchasing of agri-based machinery.

In the presence of Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank handed over financial assistance to Mifta Naim Huda, executive director of Centre for Development Innovation and Practices (CDIP). Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of Southeast Bank PLC were also present at the ceremony.

The financial assistance was channeled to grassroots farmers of the country through the renowned non-government development organization, Centre for Development Innovation and Practices (CDIP). Other senior officials from both the organisations were also present at the ceremony.