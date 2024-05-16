Southeast Bank distributed Special CSR Fund

Southeast Bank PLC distributed Special CSR Fund among farmers for the cultivation and purchasing agri-based machinery.

In the presence of Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank handed over financial assistance to grassroots farmers of the country at the Bank's head

office.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of Southeast Bank PLC were also present at the ceremony.

The financial assistance was channelled to farmers through the renowned non-government development organisation, Coast Foundation. M. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Executive Director of Coast Foundation, graced the occasion along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present at the ceremony.