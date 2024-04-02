Southeast Bank distributed Special CSR Fund

02 April, 2024
02 April, 2024
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank PLC. distributed Special CSR Fund among farmers for the cultivation and purchasing of agri-based machinery.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank handed over financial assistance to grass roots farmers of the country at the Bank's head office on Monday.
 
The financial assistance was channelled to farmers through the renowned non-government development organization, RDRS Bangladesh.

Tapan Kumar Karmaker, Executive Director of  RDRS Bangladesh, graced the occasion alongside other senior officials from both Southeast Bank PLC and RDRS Bangladesh.

