Southeast Bank collaborates with Mastercard and Zantrik to launch a unique prepaid card for car maintenance

Southeast Bank PLC. recently announced its collaboration with Mastercard and Zantrik Limited, a vehicle maintenance startup, to launch a prepaid card for the country's growing number of car owners.

The new card will offer a wide range of benefits, allowing cardholders to control their fuel expenses by setting spending limits and optimize vehicle maintenance through special deals on the Zantrik platform.

Cardholders can enjoy a 20% discount on roadside assistance, a 15% discount on first-party car insurance, regular car wash services, interior polishing and cleaning, and savings of up to BDT 3,000 on repair work. For those considering LPG conversion, there will be an option of up to BDT 5,000 discount along with the no-cost EMI.

Additionally, cardholders will be able to access special deals at over 8,000 Mastercard merchant partner outlets. They will also benefit from two complimentary foam washes yearly, no labour charges on engine oil replacement, and free annual vehicle health and AC check-ups.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director, Southeast Bank PLC, said, "We are delighted to forge this collaboration as it will further diversify our range of customer services. We strongly believe this product will enhance the car owner's experience by providing exciting benefits and ensuring their favourite vehicle is in excellent condition."