Southeast Bank collaborates with Mastercard and Zantrik

Southeast Bank PLC. today announced its collaboration with Mastercard and Zantrik Limited, a vehicle maintenance startup, to launch a prepaid card for the country's growing number of car owners.

The new card will offer a wide range of benefits, allowing cardholders to control fuel expenses by setting spending limits and optimising vehicle maintenance through special deals on the Zantrik platform.

Cardholders will be able to enjoy a twenty percent discount on roadside assistance, a fifteen percent discount on first-party car insurance, regular car wash services, and interior polishing and cleaning, along with savings of up to BDT three thousand taka on repair work. For those considering LPG conversion, there will be an option of up to five thousand taka discount along with the no-cost EMI.

Additionally, cardholders will be able to access special deals at over eight thousand Mastercard merchant partner outlets. They will also benefit from two complimentary foam washes yearly, no labour charges on engine oil replacement, and free annual vehicle health and AC check-ups.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC, said, "We are delighted to forge this collaboration as it will further diversify our range of customer services. We strongly believe this product will enhance the car owner's experience by providing exciting benefits and ensuring their favourite vehicle is in excellent condition."

Shubho Al-Farooque, Founder and CEO of Zantrik Limited, said, "We are excited to be a part of this unique collaboration with Southeast Bank PLC and Mastercard. Since our inception, we have been committed to making car maintenance convenient for our customers to make better spending decisions and keep their vehicles in good condition."

Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, said, "Bangladesh's consumer market is rapidly expanding, leading to an increasing number of car owners across the country. With the demand for cost-effective car maintenance services rising, Mastercard is glad to have collaborated with Southeast Bank PLC and Zantrik to launch this new product, allowing vehicle owners to avail top quality services at affordable rates while enjoying exciting benefits. This association underscores Mastercard's commitment to providing solutions tailored to the needs of its cardholders across segments."