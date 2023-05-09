South Korean company to set up jewelry industry in Uttara EPZ

South Korean company M/s Smile Arts Co, Ltd. is going to set up a Jewelry manufacturing industry in Uttara Export Processing Zone (Uttara EPZ).

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex on Tuesday (9 May), said a press release.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Shin Hyoung Ki, the managing director of Smile Arts Co Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc was present during the signing ceremony.

The company will invest $2 million to produce annually 40 million units of Costume Jewelry, Sterling Silver Jewelry and Gemstone Jewelry where 300 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities.

Among others, member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, executive director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, executive director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Additional Executive Director Md Fazlul Haque Mazumder were present during the signing ceremony.