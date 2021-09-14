South Korea to Invest USD 4.15mn in Mongla EPZ

South Korean company M/S JD Creation Ltd has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to establish a camping items, garments, tents and garments accessories manufacturing industry in Mongla EPZ with an investment of USD 4.15 million.

Member (Engineering & Investment Promotion-additional charge) of BEPZA Mohammad Faruque Alam and Managing Director of JD Creation Ltd Seung Chul Kim signed the agreement on Monday at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka on behalf of their respective organisations.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam was also at the signing ceremony.

The fully foreign-owned company will produce annually 4.85 million pcs of camping items like tents, sleeping bags, bags, camping chairs, hats and cap; woven garments like shirts, jackets and 2.02 million yds of printing, embroidery, string and elastic band. They will create employment opportunities for 1990 Bangladeshi nationals.

U-jin Led Co (BD) Ltd, an electronics & electrical goods manufacturing company of the same owner, has been operating business in Chattogram EPZ since 1989. They are going to set up this company as their second venture in Mongla EPZ being pleased with the services and overall investment climate of BEPZA.

Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam of BEPZA were present at the signing ceremony.